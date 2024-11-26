20-year-old MSU student in need of a life-saving kidney pleads with community

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Liam Clegg, a junior at Michigan State University, recently went to his primary care doctor for an upset stomach and trouble eating.

That's when his doctor discovered the 20-year-old was in late-stage kidney failure, and Clegg's life drastically changed.

"I'd say it's definitely a little tough. I mean, kidney disease is one of those things that puts your life on hold," Clegg recounted.



Extended interview: Michigan State University student in need of kidney transplant

After his diagnosis, Clegg walked in for his appointment with his new nephrologist. He was shocked and comforted to see a familiar face from high school: the mom of an old classmate and teammate.

"I was the captain mom, so I had to be there for all the activities that they have," Dr. Anita Petel said.

Patel is a transplant physician at Henry Ford Health. She said when she learned Clegg was her patient, she had a mix of emotions.

"It's heartbreaking to me. At the same time, I think we should be helping them more because they are young. If they get a kidney transplant, they are productive and for the rest of their lives, they are able to function as normal people in the society," Petel said.

But Petel said she is hopeful for Clegg because of the living donor program at Henry Ford.

"There is a personal satisfaction to donating and they are able to tell hey, I gave up a kidney and my friend is doing well or my relative is doing well," Petel said.

She and Clegg are hoping his story will inspire others to consider being a living donor.

If you want to keep up with Clegg’s search or are interested in finding out if you’re a match, visit his Instagram, Facebook or the living donor website.

