$20M granted to Detroit houses of worship to serve community and environment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The EPA is giving $ 20 million to churches across Detroit to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental projects aimed at everything from reducing pollution to preparing for extreme weather emergencies.

Over 15 houses of worship highlighted that these efforts are part of their ministry - helping their brothers and sisters and being good stewards of the planet.

"We have a lot of blackouts in our area; when there’s a blackout, the community can come, and they can plug in their computers and their medical equipment and don't lose their food," said Calvin Glass, Senior Pastor of Lord of Lords Ministries.

This $20 million Community Change Grant was allocated for these food pantries and soup kitchens, all run by the faith centers. They are to be transformed into centers that are equipped to provide essentials during extreme weather events, power outages, and emergencies.

The goal? Reducing environmental and energy burdens on the community long term, while also serving their immediate needs.

"We are the first Black church in Detroit to go solar. We have 26 panels. We have eight solar lights in our parking lot. We are ready to get the backup battery for it. And so, now, we're doing what we were going to do to our roof," Calvin said.