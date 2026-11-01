SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For hundreds of volunteers across metro Detroit, helping older adults prepare their homes for winter has become an annual tradition. For one local family, it has also become something passed from one generation to the next.

About 400 volunteers gathered Sunday at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield for Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit’s 30th annual Fall Fix Up.

Armed with rakes and leaf blowers, volunteers were sent to 50 homes to rake leaves and help older adults get their properties ready for winter.

“We’re gathering 400 volunteers to go out to 50 homes to rake leaves and winterize homes to help our older adults,” said Perry Ohren, CEO of Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

400 volunteers help Metro Detroit seniors during annual Fall Fix Up

Ohren said the organization started the community service event in 1996 after recognizing a need among older adults for help maintaining their homes.

“Older adults need increasing amounts of help as they get older,” Ohren said.

He said the effort began with the idea that if one person needed assistance, many more likely did as well.

For Andrew Cherney, the annual event has become a family tradition.

Cherney first participated in Fall Fix Up when he was a child after his father brought him along to volunteer. Years later, Cherney is now bringing his own children to take part.

“I started volunteering when I was 8 or 9,” Cherney said. “My dad brought me. A very full-circle moment. It’s amazing. They’re at the age where they can, you know, really help out, and it’s awesome. I want to show them what it’s like to give back.”

The Cherney family spent part of Sunday helping winterize a home in Oak Park.

Cherney’s son, George, said seeing the event continue through the years shows how much the volunteer effort has grown.

“Shows how much it’s grown, that still people are doing it,” George said.

For organizers and volunteers, the event is about more than cleaning up yards before winter. It is also an opportunity to bring people together to support older residents in their communities.

“We’re really proud of this, to gather the community to all want to pitch in to help older adults to have better lives,” George said.

