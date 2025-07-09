41st annual Metro Detroit Youth Day brings thousands to Belle Isle

BELLE ISLE (WXYZ) — Rain may have shortened this year's Metro Detroit Youth Day, but thousands of kids still enjoyed a day of games, entertainment, and educational opportunities at Belle Isle Park.

The annual event, now in its 41st year, began after tensions arose between some Detroit stores and youth in 1980, when Mayor Coleman A. Young asked community leader Ed Deeb for assistance.

"They got together and they got a group together and decided they were going to do something to show the kids that there were more positive things in life," said Michele Simon, secretary for Ed Deeb, who is the founder of the event.

What started with about 1,100 participants has since grown to more than 30,000 attendees. The event has become a multi-generational tradition for many Detroit families.

"We actually have parents that were here when they were kids that bring their own kids. So we know that they're enjoying it," Simon said.

Wednesday's event featured booths filled with games, giveaways, career professionals, and educational activities. Young participants found different aspects of the day appealing.

"The mascots, the food, drinks," said Terry Davis, a Metro Detroit Youth Day participant.

For older students, the college information section was particularly valuable.

"It's a good opportunity, you can see different colleges, get free stuff, that's nice. Free stuff is always nice. So yeah, I definitely appreciate it," said Tary Simpson, a Metro Detroit Youth Day participant.

Many youth expressed feeling inspired by the event.

"Adults working with kids. It's something I'll remember for sure and I can tell my family about," Simpson said.

For the organizers, seeing the joy on participants' faces makes all the effort worthwhile.

"It's very fulfilling for us and makes everything worthwhile," Simon said.

