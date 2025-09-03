WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — At 91 years old, most people have long hung up their skates. But one Wyandotte man is proving age is just a number, still lacing up and hitting the ice to play the game he loves.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

91-year-old Wyandotte man proves age is just a number on the hockey rink

Lenny Trusewicz says a life of clean living has kept him sharp and in shape for the game he's loved since high school.

"I never smoked, I had my first bottle of beer when I was 25," Trusewicz said. "I think just taking care of your body, and it's not hard to do."

Trusewicz started playing hockey right after graduating high school in 1952. Seventy years later, he's still showing up to skate and socialize.

"Being active, it's good for my health. And then the group of people that we're with, I meet new people every year and so my friend circle grows every year. If you sit at home, the circle shrinks because they pass on," Trusewicz said.

WXYZ

From post-game meetups to a few battle scars along the way, Trusewicz has experienced it all.

"You still get home for supper if you wanna go home for supper, but we do occasionally tailgate," he said. "I lost eight teeth one year, then I put on a face mask."

WXYZ

Trusewicz says hockey keeps his body moving and his spirit strong.

"It's good for my health and good for my mind," he said.

To his teammates, Trusewicz isn't just another player.

WXYZ

"He's a hero. He's a hero to all of us. We all look up to him," said Tom Neu, a fellow hockey player. "I hope that I'm still able to be just doing that. If I can do what he's doing — even if it's just at the same pace — I'll be absolutely thrilled."

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

