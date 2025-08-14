'A helping hand': Volunteers build connections while beautifying Southfield homes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield's third annual Rock the Block event brings community together to help homeowners in need.

The focus isn't just on fixing buildings; it's about building connections. Volunteers say this year's event is about much more than pulling weeds and touching up homes; it's about hope, pride and a stronger Southfield.

"They give you that boost that you need owning a home. Especially if you are an older person, if you are a single person, it has it's challenges," Carmen Harrison said.

Harrison is a homeowner who benefited from Rock the Block. Volunteers gathered at the city building before heading out for a day of tree trimming, weeding, mowing and trash removal.

The impact runs deep for both homeowners and those who donate their time.

"Not only are we beautifying the neighborhood and helping the houses, but we're also adding value for the homeowner, we're helping them feel better about their situation," Robert Machon said.

For some participants like Shavon McCoy, it's a chance to pay it forward.

"I had a chance to even meet other awesome volunteers too like Nissan, and I was able to show my gratitude and how grateful I am to have them out and come help me build my own home," McCoy said.

Though he's been volunteering for years, Michael Evola says the mission is simple.

"They just need a helping hand," Evola said. "It makes me feel good. It's good outside. I'm getting exercise and I've been along with Habitat (for Humanity) because of the skills that I've learned."

Volunteers find the experience personally rewarding as well.

"Sometimes, it feels like you're just running through the motions, just on auto pilot, but doing something like this, it breaks you out of that and it almost transforms you into somebody who's got a higher purpose for a day," Machon said.

Harrison says this act of kindness from the volunteers isn't just easy on the eyes; it's community showing up for each other.

"They kind of inspire you to do what you can on your own and what you can't do, they're just kind of like that helping neighbor, which is just a godsend I believe," Harrison said.

