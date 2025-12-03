Afghanistan veteran gets accessible smart home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation

CARLETON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A retired U.S. Marine who lost his leg in an IED blast in Afghanistan received the keys to a brand new, mortgage-free smart home in Monroe County today, designed specifically to accommodate his disabilities and restore his independence.

Lance Cpl. Mitchell Underwood and his family were presented with the home by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation during a ceremony in Carleton, surrounded by first responders and community members.

"I really don't know how to put it into words. We're so happy and relieved it doesn't even feel real," Underwood said.

For 14 years, Underwood and his family lived in a multi-story home that created daily challenges for the veteran.

"There's days where I can't do the stairs. I'd be stuck in the bedroom for a couple of days," Underwood said.

In 2011, Underwood deployed to Afghanistan as a SAW gunner. His lead vehicle was hit by an IED that killed two of his fellow Marines and left Underwood in a coma with severe injuries.

"Next thing I know, it's a little over a month later, and I am in a hospital room," Underwood said.

The blast cost Underwood his leg and required more than 50 surgeries as part of his recovery. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service and sacrifice.

"It's been 14 years, but it definitely doesn't feel like it," Underwood said.

The new home was specifically designed for Underwood's injuries and includes accessibility features throughout. All doors are 36 inches wide to accommodate wheelchair access, and the home includes smart home technology and other upgrades to help restore independence.

"This home is specifically designed for his injuries. Everything is wide, so when he is wheelchair bound, he does walk with a prosthetic, but when he is wheelchair-bound, all of the doors are 36 inches, so he can get through it and total accessibility from all the doors," said Tom O'Connor, retired FDNY lieutenant and Tunnel to Towers board member.

Underwood's wife, Samantha, expressed gratitude for the life-changing gift.

"This home is going to change everything so drastically for our family," Samantha Underwood said.

For the Marine veteran, the home represents a return to the independence he lost after his injuries.

"It's going to give me the ability to live without being hindered by my disabilities," Underwood said.

