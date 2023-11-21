All-Star Turkey Giveback in River Rouge distributes free Thanksgiving meals to the community

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — With arms filled with all the trimmings, there's so much Larry Darnell Smith Jr. is thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“I work at the Junior Recreation Center, so they called me over for the people over at the rec center,” said Smith Jr.

“So, you're collecting from someone giving to you to give to someone else,” said Lewis.

“Yes ma’am, but each day I'm growing and taking part in growing our community,” said Smith Jr.

The stories of hope, from these helping hands feel as endless as the line wrapped around River Rouge High School and around the block.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition, a part of thousands of families' lives for the last 25 years.

Today, in River Rouge, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined Tarence Wheeler and an All-Star crew including students to distribute turkeys and trimmings with volunteers.

“God is so good to us. I mean just our partnerships. Me and Derrick started this 25 years ago,” said Tarence Wheeler Founder of Tarence Wheeler Foundation.

“The need is so great,” said Wheeler.

It's called All-Star Giveback for good reason. From the leaders of our state to NBA greats to stars in the entertainment industry, no star shines brighter than the hope left in the hearts of each person who gets a meal.

All the volunteers, all the happy faces and smiles. Everybody here knows that we’re doing something important.

This is about the community coming together. The line of cars was all the way down the road so you can see that they need us, which is great.

This is really a special day, especially with the price of food. Now, everybody will have a good Thanksgiving.


