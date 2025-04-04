Allen Park store owner has traveled more than 50,000 miles using a 50-year-old bike

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A store owner in Allen Park is sharing his journey as he's biked tens of thousands of miles, with some of those rides giving back to others.

Inside of McNally's Shoes in Allen Park, you'd expect to find footwear and foot care products.

"This store has been around a long time and it's one of the few independent shoe stores left," said Mark Bailey, owner of McNally's Shoes.

But what may be surprising is the number of maps draped across the walls and hanging from the ceilings.

Each one of those maps represents a journey for Bailey, who became hooked on biking as a child.

"That started in 1968 when the Tigers won the World Series and I knew I wouldn't be able to go to the World Series, so I rode down and rode around the stadium," Bailey said.

Hear more from Mark Bailey in the video player below:

FULL INTERVIEW: Mark Bailey talks about his historic shoe store and biking

Without question, it's a hobby that stuck.

Bailey, now 68 years old, estimates he's biked upward of 55,000 miles in his lifetime. That includes a number of trips to Tennessee to visit his mother and destinations all over.

"Through Canada, New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas," Bailey said. "Ohio — oh, I hate Ohio — but at least it's flat."

Along for most of those rides is a yellow 1974 Schwinn Le Tour bike.

"I've considered doing a real expensive lightweight fast bike, but it's too eye appealing and it's too dangerous. I want to take my time when I'm on these rides and puts along at 15, 20 miles per hour and see the sights," Bailey said.

Related video: Center Line man begins 3,000-mile walk across the country

Center Line man walks across the country to raise money

Just a few doors down at Roll Models Bike Shop, staff know exactly what the vintage bike means to Bailey.

"We've rebuilt it several times and he just continues to ride it. He's also been introduced to newer technology and he refuses, and that's OK — he's Mark," said Andy Staub, a mechanic at Roll Models Bike Shop.

While visiting family and new places are a part of Bailey's love for cycling, he also uses it to help others in need.

"The American Cancer Society, the Make-A-Wish foundation. Way, way back, I'd offer people a penny a mile for me to ride," Bailey said.

Although he has shortened his 1,000 mile trips in recent years, he's proud to still be so active at his age.

"If you have ants in your pants you will live longer. You have to stay active, you have to stretch," Bailey said.

Bailey says his next trip will depend on his mother's health.

