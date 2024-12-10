Army veteran, former Detroit police officer thankful for new roof on Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sixty-one-year-old Derrick Cannon has lived a life of service to our country and community, spending six years in the Army and over two decades as a Detroit police officer.

FULL INTERVIEW: Cannon family talks about getting new roof

Through his service, he never expected anything in return, but now, he is the focus of some generous hands looking to give back.

Derrick is currently wheelchair-bound due to his battle with MS. But thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Schoenherr Roofing, the veteran is getting a brand new roof on his home.

"It means a lot to me. I didn't think nobody was going to give back to me, but this means a lot to me," he says.

Chad Hulcy, Project Manager at Schoenherr Roofing, said partnering with Owens Corning to give back to veterans like Derrick is the least they can do to help those who have helped others.

Through this roof installment project with Derrick and his family, Chad told me he is thrilled to see the hopefulness on their faces.

"This helps us accomplish that - helps us to serve our community, which is one of the biggest parts of our mission statement," Hulcy says. "Every conversation I've had with Lori and Derek has just been so good there, so grateful, and it's such a pleasure to do it for them. It's the least we could do to give back to them for everything that they've done."

The Cannon family tells me they cannot express their gratitude enough to those who have helped facilitate this new roof, and they are thankful for the weight this takes off their shoulders.