Artist with autism shine with the support of nonprofit Mod Market

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mod Market in Northville is hosting its fifth annual autism acceptance art show at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in Novi.

GALLERY: Artwork in Mod Market’s 5th Annual Autism Acceptance Art Show

The opening is Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the show will run through May 13.

"I’m super excited about the show because, as you see the pieces, they're all very different, different mediums, different subject matter, and the artist is very passionate about the piece that they presented. And then alongside each of the works is a full-page bio, because we think telling the story of the artist is as important as the piece of art itself," said Amy Bonser, MOD Market Director.

Twelve artists with autism will have their work featured.

Malcolm Wang is one of the empowered artists.

“That’s white peonies at the Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor between trail markers one and two out of the eight markers,” said Wang describing the photo he captured and displayed for the show. “It was June in summer.”

He's been practicing photography for more than 7 years, entering contests and receiving many accolades inspired by his love of the outdoors and hiking.

“I like pressing buttons and cameras involve pressing buttons,” said Wang.

Nick Bair is an artist who also enjoys creating art, capturing nature.

"Just like doing something, creating imaginations and creating something realistic, and especially make something cartoon," said Blair.

Both also work at the Mod Market, an inclusive artisan shop and job training program operated by the Living and Learning Enrichment Center.

Bair has gained a following, has worked for the Detroit Zoo, and created sidewalk art in 2024.

The event is held in recognition of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month and aims to shine a light on creativity, inclusion, and opportunity for individuals with different abilities.

"Our objective, of course, is always to build awareness, acceptance, and advocacy for the population of individuals who need a little extra support, and having a month to dedicate for people with autism gives us really a channeled opportunity to share our mission more widely," said Bonser. “It's really awesome to see how they support one another, and to witness people appreciating their art and being amazed at their creation is just so rewarding.“

All pieces will be available for purchase, with 50% of proceeds going directly to the artists and the remainder supporting Mod Market. They would love continued community support for their mission.

Bonser says empowering artists has helped build confidence and experience.

“It's very difficult to know what you want to do for a living if you've never had the chance to try something, and it's very difficult to have the opportunity if you need to learn things differently. And so we're able to provide that first experience, that first opportunity to learn, make mistakes, see what I'm good at, see what I'm what I enjoy doing most, and then it's a good jumping off point for our trainees to find what they really want to do and be an asset to their future employer," said Bonser,

