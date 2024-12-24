Auto shop hosting free oil change giveaway in Detroit on Christmas for those in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — FastLane Oil Change in Detroit is giving back this holiday.

The shop on W. 8 Mile Road near the Soutfield Freeway is gifting 25 free oil changes and wiper blades for people in need Wednesday on Christmas Day.

And it doesn't end there. Customers in line behind the first 15 cars will get half off a regularly priced oil change.

To add to the holiday giving, the business is helping a mother of nine get her car back on the road with new brakes, rotors, pads and filters for free. It’s something that she says significantly help her this holiday.

“A stress that was lifted off of my shoulders because this was something that was gonna need to be done sooner than later, but I was putting it off because it wasn't in the budget, especially right now,” Rashanda Martin said.

In addition, the Blazin’ Grill right next door to the car shop is giving away 100 free meals on Wednesday. The free and half-off promotions will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The offers are good for Christmas Day only for families and individuals in need.

