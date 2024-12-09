Birmingham middle school students collect gifts for less fortunate teens

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Derby Middle School in Birmingham are making a difference this holiday season.

For decades, Derby has collected gifts and delivered them to Lighthouse Youth Sanctuary for runaway youth and teens experiencing homelessness.

The students organized a drive to collect gifts for the teens, who provided a wishlist.

“I just wanted to help whoever was in need," eighth grader Asa said. "I feel like everyone should have a Christmas."

The school says there was an overwhelming level of participation.

"It’s just the whole season of fun and it’s just a way to bring people together,” student Kavia said. “I hope that it like brings them a lot of joy to know that there are people out there willing to help them through tough times.”

Some items donated by students included basketballs, Legos, a guitar, an Amazon Echo and household items like gloves and hats.

“They did not know these were coming," David Permaloff, manager of Runaway and Homeless Youth Services, said during the drop-off. "I know their reactions are going to be really great.”

Like tradition, the youth at Lighthouse will have to wait until Christmas Day to open their presents. Permaloff says there will also be a special breakfast and dinner.

