Charles H. Wright Museum celebrates 60 years with exhibit honoring founder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world's second largest institution dedicated to the African American experience is celebrating 60 years. They're inviting the public to view a new exhibit dedicated to its founder, Charles H. Wright.

Alexandra Wendling visited the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the first time with her daughter Hannah and her fifth grade class.

"I think I was overcome with emotion after physically seeing all of the exhibits," Wendling said.

The slavery exhibit moved them both.

"It was a very strong thing that we should show and it was good but not good at the same time," Hannah said.

They even got to learn more about the man behind the institution that's existed in Detroit for 60 years now.

"It takes a really selfless person to do this, to stand strong and be bold to speak truth to people. I'm very thankful for him and what he's done in this world," Hannah added.

In celebration of that milestone and the man who made the institution a reality, the museum opened the "I Charles H. Wright: My Story" exhibit Friday for the public to experience.

It is an entire first-person account of Wright's life from his birth in Dothan, Alabama, to the creation of the museum and how it's evolved over time.

"It's taken from his publications, some of us who have had direct experiences with him and from his own words, his own papers and from input from his family members," said Kevin Davidson, the museum's director of design and fabrication.

Davidson has worked at the museum for 42 years.

"So I've been here through all its iterations and I've been dedicated to making sure that it's a success," he said.

Davidson says it's a tribute to Wright's legacy and continuation of his vision.

"It's about correcting the information, the misinformation, the wrongs and also celebrating our history and our culture and sharing that with everybody," Davidson said.

Davidson remembers one of the last conversations he had with Wright.

"He looked at me and he said 'we did it' and I said 'yup, Dr. Wright, we did,'" Davidson recalled.

Wright was a physician and very involved with the Civil Rights Movement. His writings, memories and artifacts were shared by his widow and daughters: Roberta Hughes Wright, Stephanie Wright Griggs and Carla Wright. Wilbur C. Rich also contributed.

Friday kicks off the museum's year-long initiative to continue celebrating the past and creating its future.

Patricia Smith also visited the exhibit with her son Jay'Den.

"Since I was a kid, I've been coming here for years, like almost every year we came here on a field trip and now to come here now as an adult, I get a whole new different experience and appreciation for everything that's been going on," Smith said.

