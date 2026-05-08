'I believe strongly in public schools.' Chippewa Valley superintendent retiring after nearly 50 years

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chippewa Valley Schools superintendent Ron Roberts is stepping down at the end of this school year. Assistant Superintendent Adam Blanchard will take over on July 1.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Chippewa Valley Superintendent to retire after 50 years in education

Ron Roberts is retiring after nearly 50 years with Chippewa Valley Schools, ending a career that began in 1978 when he started as a first-grade teacher in Clinton Township.

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Roberts spent decades in various roles within the district before becoming superintendent, a position he has held for 15 years.

"I started as a first-grade teacher, I became a fifth-grade teacher, I became a middle school assistant principal," Roberts said.

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As he packed up his office, Roberts reflected on what he will miss most about the job.

"I think my connections with people are extremely important, and I've always felt I had a responsibility towards them and the students, and I'll miss that," Roberts said.

Those connections appear to be mutual. Students and staff alike spoke to his impact on the district.

"Mr. Roberts is one of the best superintendents in the world, in my opinion," Chippewa Valley High School junior Benjamin Piscopink said.

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"Everyone's a little sad, he's been my superintendent since kindergarten," Chippewa Valley High School senior Jack Petroske said.

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"I've appreciated him, the support he's given me over the years," Chippewa Valley High School Principal Todd Distelrath said.

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Dr. Adam Blanchard, currently the district's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, will take over as superintendent on July 1, following a unanimous school board vote.

Blanchard credited Roberts with setting the district up for a strong future.

"After 48 years of being here, he has taught generations, and that impact is huge," Blanchard said. "The district is poised for that next chapter, the board of education is going through a thoughtful process of strategic planning, and really evaluating our facilities, looking at enrollment, that work doesn't happen by accident, happens by intentional conversations between the board and Superintendent Roberts."

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For Roberts, the legacy he leaves behind is rooted in something bigger than any single role he held.

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"The one thing I take away from me is a great sense of pride in being a public school employee. I believe strongly in public schools; I believe they are the glue to our society," Roberts said.

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