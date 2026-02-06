Clarkston school hosts blood drive for 9-year-old student with rare bone marrow disease

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — An elementary school in Clarkston turned compassion into action Friday, hosting a blood drive to support one of their students — a 9-year-old girl whose life depends on blood transfusions every three weeks.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Clarkston school hosts blood drive for student with rare bone marrow disease

Independence Elementary organized the drive for Liv O'Connell, a fourth-grader born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare bone marrow disease that prevents her body from making red blood cells properly.

"The easiest way to describe it, because most people have not heard of it, is that she does not make red blood cells properly, so she's anemic, and without blood, she would not be able to live," said Megan O'Connell, Liv's mother.

WXYZ-TV

Despite her condition, Liv remains active and positive about her situation.

"It doesn't affect me that much. I mean, it might do something to me, like make me tired, I might not feel great, like my stomach hurts, but like I don't really feel anything, and when I get blood, I am definitely more hyper," Liv said.

WXYZ-TV

To support their classmate, students at Independence Elementary helped make bracelets and signs to decorate the school for Friday's blood drive. The American Red Cross helped organize the event.

"It means a lot to see her laugh and strive through life. She's not really scared of anything. She loves to be here, have fun laughing with her friends," said Ava Duffy, Liv's friend.

WXYZ-TV

According to the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation, the disease affects 25 to 35 children born each year in the United States. Every case is different — Liv's brother Miles also has the disease, but doesn't need transfusions.

For Liv, the transfusions are critical to her survival, but they don't slow her down.

"She's thriving. I have no idea how she does everything she does. She's a skier, a cheerleader, a dancer, a gymnast," Megan O'Connell said.

Community members like Matthew Johnson stepped up to donate blood for the cause.

"Anything that I can do to support, you know, Liv and this cause is something I am happy to do," Johnson said.

WXYZ-TV

For Liv, seeing her community rally around her means everything.

"They help me make bracelets, we make thank you cards, and they really help me with support and everything like that," Liv said.

The young student hopes the blood drive will help other children facing similar challenges.

"We're doing this to help kids like me because they need blood to live," Liv said.

———————————————————

