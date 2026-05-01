Clawson school district brings viral 'bike bus' trend to Michigan for the first time

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students with Clawson Public Schools are waking up early on Friday mornings for a chance to ride their bikes to school as part of a growing trend called a "bike bus."



Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Clawson schools may be first in Michigan to launch viral 'bike bus'

Clawson is one of the first, if not the first, school district in Michigan to launch the viral concept, which was originated by a P.E. teacher in Portland, Oregon.

WXYZ Clawson Bike Bus

Led by Clawson Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger and with the help of a police escort, students join the bike brigade to get to school from their homes around town.

Second grader Jake Branstner said he was motivated enough to set an early alarm.

"Yeah, my mom set an alarm for 6:30," the young student said.

His goal for the morning was simple.

"Riding bikes!"

Shellenbarger said the early wake-up call is worth it for the students.

WXYZ Bike Bus

"It's tough for a little one sometimes to get up. But again, as you saw today, they did it and they love it," the superintendent said. "The bike bus energy was there all week, kids look forward to it."

The idea was started by Sam Balto, a P.E. teacher from Portland, Oregon, who has since gone viral on social media with his elaborate bike buses, where the goal is to get kids excited, moving and to class.

Balto, who now goes by the title of Founder of the nonprofit Bike Bus World, said he is thrilled to see a Michigan school district give it a try.

"It's absolutely amazing to think that my students and the bike bus that I lead, and posting videos has inspired other communities to start their own," he said.

Clawson Public Schools did their first few bike buses in the fall for a few Fridays, now bringing it back after the cold Michigan winter weather has gone away.

For parents like Carmen Hartmeyer, seeing the community come together to support students — including her own daughter, Nora — is deeply meaningful.

"It's just so special that they did this for our kids," she said.

Shellenbarger said the momentum is only building.

WXYZ Clawson Bike Bus

"Super proud of our kids, super proud about our community, our school community for embracing this, and we know it's only going to get bigger."

Clawson Schools will be doing this for the next few Fridays, hoping to ride out the remainder of the school year with great attendance and some style.

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