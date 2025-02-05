Community donates coats, essential items to those in need, thanks to a social media post

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Patrice McDonald Rowbal and her husband are recently retired, but that doesn't mean they are slowing down. Really, they are just redirecting their time.

To keep busy, Rowbal decided to clean out her closet and donate the winter coats she and her family are not wearing. After gathering about 16 coats, Rowbal said she decided to open it up to her community, so she made a post on Nextdoor asking her neighbors if anyone wanted to donate.

"I said I'm collecting coats and hats and mittens, you know, 'cause people wanna be good, people want to give, but it's overwhelming at times and you feel like I can't help everyone so I don't even know where to start," Rowbal said.

Rowbal was expecting a couple more coats to add to her donation, but she said the community over-delivered on their generosity.

The donations came flowing in so quickly that she had to add donation drop-off bins and signs around her house.

Suddenly, what started as a winter coat drive turned in to an 'anything someone in need might need' drive.

"It was overwhelming and overjoyful, and like people just ringing the doorbell and dropping off stuff to a complete stranger's house. You know, they don't know me, I don't know them," Rowbal said.

Rowbal and her husband ended up collecting two car loads full of essential items — everything from coats, hats and gloves, to teddy bears, socks and toiletries.

All of the items were donated to Lighthouse in Pontiac.