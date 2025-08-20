Community helps 10-year-old girl gain new freedom with wheelchair-accessible van

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 10-year-old girl living with a rare neuromuscular disease is experiencing newfound freedom thanks to community support that helped her family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.

Alexia Jambor, who lives without the use of her arms or legs, can now travel more easily after a successful fundraising campaign raised more than $15,000 toward the purchase of a specialized van.

"I like to have the van because I travel a lot of places," Alexia said.

The new vehicle eliminates the challenging process her family previously faced when transporting her 400-pound specialized wheelchair.

WXYZ

"We don't have to worry about oh, is it raining or snowing or do I have Jeff home to help me? Can I just go to the grocery store with both kids all by myself and can we go when she wants to go," said Stephanie Zendler, Alexia's mom.

Alexia lives with an ultra-rare undiagnosed neuromuscular disease, making her wheelchair critical for independence.

WXYZ

A year ago, Alexia's school community, a local realtor and an organization called Lori's Voice stepped in to support the family's need for a wheelchair-accessible van.

"It's really why I do my job is to help children and to give them opportunities, especially children with special needs that sometimes have limitations in what they can do. I was so grateful to help spread the word for Alexia and her need to be able to access the community," said Kara Kucharek, a teacher at Barnard Elementary.

The fundraiser generated more than $15,000 — enough for the down payment on the specialized vehicle.

"Without the GoFundMe, we never would have been able to get this van," said Jeff Zendler, Alexia's father.

The cost of the van exceeded the GoFundMe but was enough for the family to use as a down payment to finance the vehicle.

"Just to know that there are people out there who they extended themselves without us asking. It was just kind of offered to us on a plate. I feel very grateful to live in this community," Jeff Zendler added.

WXYZ

After an extensive search, navigating scams and varying prices, Jeff Zendler found what the family calls their "unicorn" in Lansing and surprised Alexia at school with the new van.

"I was excited because I've been waiting for that van," Alexia said. "It makes me feel happy."

"Being here that day where mom and dad had picked up the van and I was able to be with Alexia when she wheeled out to see it, it brought tears to my eyes," said Kucharek, who was present for the emotional moment.

WXYZ

The family has already taken Alexia on trips up north and all the way to the Gulf Shores in Alabama.

"So I can go cool places now," Alexia said.

Her mother sees the profound impact this new mobility has on her daughter's life.

"It's amazing that she can have her freedom everywhere when there's so many ways in her life she can't. So in this way, it's the most amazing thing to see," Stephanie Zendler said.

WXYZ

Alexia is especially excited about an upcoming trip to Disney World, which was a bucket list item she mentioned last summer.

The family is still applying for grants as they work to pay off the remaining $16,000 for the van.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

