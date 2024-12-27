Community rallies around Notre Dame Prep coach in fight against cancer

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A friendship over 30 years old catapulted a community to rally behind a coach battling a rare form of late-stage pancreatic cancer.

FULL INTERVIEW: Local coach battling cancer shares his story

Local coach battling cancer shares his inspiring story

Just before turning 50, Bobby Patterson was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer called neurocredine tumor this summer. He is currently on his 4th round of intense chemotherapy.

"You put yourself surrounded with a team, and I have a team that I have surrounded myself with, and that has been the most important thing,” said Patterson.

His wife Kelly says they decided to hit the ground running, relying on their faith in God to set a good example for their three young children.

"We want to teach them life will bring you challenges, and it's how you go through them that is a testimate to our kids and what we want to teach them and our students,” said Kelly Patterson, who is also an educator at Notre Dame Prep.

On his last scan, the tumor hadn't spread, but it also had not shrunk. Bobby will be seeking an opinion at MD Anderson in Houston after the New Year.

Knowing how tough and expensive that fight would be, his best friend Mike McAndrews decided to help.

“The wheels started to spin for me. What can I do to help? And for months, it was a helpless feeling. Watching your best friend go through that, nothing you can do to help him. Can’t physically take the pain away other than just pray for him every day and continue to talk to him and keep his spirits up," said McAndrews.

He organized a GoFundMe fundraising event, "Ballin for Bobby," and reached out to coaches across the country.

“I’m, like, I’m gonna call in every favor I have. I’ve been coaching 27 years. Got a lot of great relationships with coaches, and we’re gonna make this our battle, not just his,” said Bobby Patterson.

The two met at Cardinal Mooney in 1989 and played on the same basketball team. Later, they both became coaches.

Bobby Patterson just retired from coaching football at Bloomfield Hills High. He spent his life as a Catholic School teacher and administrator at Notre Dame Prep.

McAndrews is in his 27 season as basketball coach for Cardinal Mooney.

“He’s caring, he’s giving, he’s selfless, and it's time for us to give back to somebody like that when they need it," said McAndrews.

Where Your Voice Matters