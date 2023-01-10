Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26.

Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other kind deeds have taken place as well.

“Since we last spoke, there hasn’t been any repairs. We’ve just been trying to dry the building out," Joella Bush, executive director for Gianna House, explained.

Once that happens, Bush is hoping repair work can start on the floors, ceilings and walls.

Individuals, businesses and organizations like the Knights of Columbus and Woodside Bible Church have stepped up. Also, Chef Duke Seago has made hot meals and said he has more plans in the works.

"Oh, I love it because I just, I hate to see people go hungry," Seago said.

He explained, "In my younger life, there was a time in my life where I wasn’t homeless, but I didn’t have a lot of money and I was sleeping on buddies' couches and I'll never forget that year.”

Bush said Gianna House has also received cash donations through the organization’s website and their GoFundMe page.

“I’d say anywhere between 20 (thousand) and 30,000 dollars we have received. Of course, the repairs that have to happen to our building will probably be, I’m sure, eight, nine, 10 times that amount," she explained.

It's much needed funding for building repairs as well as replacing damaged items that were in the basement. Those items include diapers, wipes and car seats donated by community members for moms living in the house and for those living in the community.

“I am incredibly grateful and thankful," Bush said. "We are forever grateful for those individuals that have come forward and given so, so selflessly. It's been a blessing to us so far."

If you would like to help, you can find information at the organization’s website giannahouse.org and their GoFundMe page.