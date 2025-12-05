Detroit day care wins $50K Motor City Match grant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Irene Hamilton-Sparkman has transformed her lifelong passion for working with children into a thriving business on Detroit's east side, thanks to a $50,000 Motor City Match grant that helped her expand Lil' Love Bugs Daycare.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 13513 East 7 Mile Road marked a significant milestone for Hamilton-Sparkman, who grew up just a block away from her new day care location.

"I've been around kids my whole life. It's what makes me happy," Hamilton-Sparkman said. "So you can't get old. Because you're always smiling."

The day care serves children up to age 5, providing what Hamilton-Sparkman describes as love and stability for families in her community. Under her roof, happy children dance, smile and play in a caring environment designed to nurture their development.

"Showing them love, stability," Hamilton-Sparkman said about her approach to child care.

The Motor City Match grant represents a major upgrade from Hamilton-Sparkman's previous operation, allowing her to make necessary renovations to create a proper day care facility.

"I was like yes, I can finally get things done that I need done here. I believe that helping the parents, the families — it trickles down to the kids," Hamilton-Sparkman said.

Her $50,000 grant is part of the $21 million in total funding that Motor City Match has distributed to Detroit businesses over the past 10 years, supporting small business development throughout the city.

For Hamilton-Sparkman, the day care represents more than just a business opportunity — it's a chance to give back to the community where she was born and raised.

"I can give back to my community. It doesn't have to be a sore eye on the east side of Detroit. I can make it beautiful," Hamilton-Sparkman said.

The day care features colorful decorations and ladybug themes, creating what Hamilton-Sparkman calls a bright spot in her neighborhood. Her mission extends beyond child care to helping shape the next generation of community members.

"Be a good person. Care about one another," Hamilton-Sparkman said about the values she hopes to instill in the children.

Hamilton-Sparkman has also purchased the lot and two neighboring buildings, with plans to expand her operations in the future. Her commitment to the community runs deep, rooted in generations of family history in Detroit.

"This is where I came from. I was born and raised in Detroit. So, I will most definitely keep doing what I'm doing," Hamilton-Sparkman said.

