Detroit girls explore STEM careers during hands-on visit to climate innovation company

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The national nonprofit Project Scientist has reached over 24,000 girls in the U.S. and Mexico with their message of self-confidence in STEM fields.

Girls explore STEM careers during hands-on visit to climate innovation company

On Thursday, a group of young girls from Detroit experienced this message firsthand during a field trip to Trane, a company focused on climate innovation.

About 40 young girls from Detroit Edison Public School Academy toured the Trane facility in Livonia, met with employees, and built tiny fans as part of an initiative to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

"Absolutely, I do consider it a launching point because for some of the girls it could spark a great interest," said Dr. Patrice Johnson, president and CEO of Project Scientist.

The national nonprofit aims to ignite interest in STEM for girls through hands-on education and mentorship, addressing a significant need in Detroit, where fewer than 13% of girls take college prep STEM courses, and 58% of high school girls feel STEM careers aren't possible for them.

"I'm seeing the students smile, light up, be able to have camaraderie with one another," said Evan Morton, summer camp educator for Detroit Edison Public School Academy.

Morton couldn't be more proud of his students getting their first exposure to a field where they've been historically underrepresented.

"One hundred percent something that is needed, the girls and even guys, but more specifically, the girls in STEM. I would love for them to be exposed to what a lot of companies are doing, being able to shadow the floors, and talk to other professional women," Morton said.

Meadow Dungy, a 7th grader at Detroit Edison Public School Academy, found the experience enlightening.

"I think it's interesting, it could be an option," Dungy said.

She learned about how motors and energy work with the movement of fans during the visit, and believes gender should never be a barrier in STEM fields.

"A lot of the programs in science and technology have a lot of men in it. But it's important to learn both men and women are in these fields," Dungy said.

Her advice to other young girls interested in STEM? "If you wanna do something, just go ahead and do it."

