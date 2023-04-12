Detroit introduces artists who will produce 23 new murals across the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It may look like a bare, boring wall, but it’s actually a blank canvas. Right now, it’s the green exterior wall of the future Godfrey Hotel in Corktown. Soon, it will be adorned with art.

It’s just one of the future mural locations announced as part of the 2023 City Walls campaign.

Edward May is currently helping build the hotel.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s going to add a lot of character to the building and it should be nice for the neighborhood,” May said.

He said his work crew was hoping to learn more about what the future art will look like.

“I just know it’s going to be a mural, but I don’t know what it’s going to be. So curiosity’s been kind of floating around with the guys on site,” May said.

At a reveal party at Spot Lite Detroit on the city’s east side Wednesday, Mayor Mike Duggan introduced some of the artists who will be gracing the facades of the city with their creative works.

“We’ve got an advantage other cities don’t,” Duggan said. “Our street art is being done entirely by Detroiters from local artists. We turn to our own.”

One of the 25 artists chosen out of a pool of 300 applicants is Aaron Mickens.

“I love an opportunity to just grow and expand in my business and just share the creative vision,” Mickens said.

He explained he’s still waiting to find out his exact location, but it’s going to be big: 750 square feet.

“I just love being involved in having an opportunity to put my artistic hands around the city I grew up in. So, it’s very personal to me,” Mickens said.

He explained his work and what people can soon expect to see.

“I think as an artist, the essence behind the artist is to inspire other people that there’s value in things they’ve never seen before. So, I always try to find a new and creative angle to show something, whether that’s using color and design or words or a message of some sort,” Mickens said.

He is very encouraged and inspired by where the city is going.

“The more integrated I get with art, culture in Detroit, the more I see that we’re a really powerful force,” Mickens said.

