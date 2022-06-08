Detroit Police Department's book patrol is 'empowering the youth'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Brian Ferreira is a Detroit Police Officer at the 2nd precinct. Officer Ferreira patrols the city's streets, ready to respond to emergencies. But now he has also started making youth stops, handing out books and basketballs to kids from the trunk of his police cruiser.

"Whenever I’m able to give that kid a book and see that smile, seem them get excited, it makes my day," said Officer Brian Ferreira, Detroit Police Department - 2nd Precinct.

The idea of being on book patrol started during the pandemic.

"So we don’t have a public library and our schools were shut down, and we are driving around, and we are seeing these kids, kind of just sitting on the porches," said Officer Brian Ferreira, Detroit Police Department - 2nd Precinct.

As for funding the initiative, officer Ferreira initially purchased books using his own money. He searched Facebook Marketplace for deals and later got donations from other officers and the public.

Now with over 30 basketballs and more than 300 books distributed so far, this father of 2 girls is on a mission to bring a positive change within the community one kid at a time.

"A lot of times, when people will say you know we are bridging the gap, I think the bridge is already been built, it's just strengthening it. And these are just perfect examples of how we are able to do that," said Officer Brian Ferreira, Detroit Police Department - 2nd Precinct.

And for this mother of 3 boys, Arrion Black says she always sees DPD officers making a difference.

"I’m so very thankful. Because they always ask ma, can we get books, can we get books?" said Arrian Black.

While commander of the 2nd Precinct, Michael Chambers is super proud of his officers for bringing the community together.

"We want to be approachable, we want the citizens to come to us and let us know if there is anything we can ever do, especially the youth," said Michael Chambers, commander of the 2nd Precinct.

Meanwhile, Officer Ferreria is also putting out an open call for kids to teach him how to play basketball.

"My ball-handling could use some work. And my shooting form is a little broken so I could use some help," said Officer Brian Ferreira, Detroit Police Department - 2nd Precinct.

People can donate books and sporting goods by calling the 2nd precinct at (313) 596-5200 or dropping them off directly at the 2nd precinct's front desk.

