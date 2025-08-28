Detroit solar program saves resident's life with carbon monoxide detector

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit resident shared a heartfelt thank you on Thursday for a life-saving home upgrade.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Woman says City of Detroit helped save her family

It happened through Detroit's Solar Neighborhoods Program, which is turning previously blighted land into solar energy farms while providing home improvements to nearby residents.

Dorothy Gladney has lived in Detroit's Van Dyke-Lynch neighborhood for more than 40 years and chose to stay in the area she loves.

"I like it over here. So I decided to stay. I didn't want to move," Gladney said.

Near her home, the city of Detroit is building one of three solar farms that will help power 127 city buildings. As part of the initiative, residents like Gladney receive improvements to their homes.

"I got a hot water tank, I got insulation in my attic, I got electricity in my basement. My lights were out, but they fixed that," Gladney said.

But the most important improvement was a carbon monoxide detector installed on her wall.

WEB EXTRA: Dorothy Gladney talks about Detroit solar program and carbon monoxide incident

About a week after the city installed the device, it went off while she was cooking. After firefighters responded, Gladney learned the issue was caused by her stove. Without the detector, she, her husband, and two great-grandchildren could have died.

"I can look at the fireman's face and I knew we wouldn't have been here," Gladney said.

On Thursday, Gladney invited Mayor Mike Duggan to her home to show him around and thank the city for the program that saved her life.

"God was watching out for you," Duggan told her.

"All the time, all the time," Gladney responded.

City leaders say the solar initiative is designed to highlight the needs of households like Gladney's.

"They did a thorough walk-through to assess what her needs were, and they noticed that's something she could add, and she agreed, and that's what led to saving her life," said Kayana Sessoms, District 3 Department of Neighborhoods manager.

Gladney is grateful she's around to tell her story.

"It's a blessing and it's still a blessing," Gladney said.

