Detroit transforms alleys into vibrant art spaces with $5.4 million initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is becoming more vibrant this summer as dozens of artists work to transform nine alleys across the city into outdoor art spaces.

The initiative is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's "Blight to Beauty" campaign, which aims to revitalize neighborhoods throughout Detroit.

"Thanks to $5.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $240,000 from the Knight Foundation, we're able to transform nine alleys that were once dilapidated, overgrown, concrete broken into these beautiful spaces with lots and lots of beauty, flowers and art," said Rochelle Riley, Director of Detroit Arts and Culture.

Three more art alleys are set to open this week, with others already completed. Each alley has its own unique identity.

"It's like these outdoor museums. I'm just so excited by what these alleys look like now," Riley said.

The city has partnered with 47 artists to create these artistic spaces. One of them is Rahmaand Statik, a muralist from Chicago working on his fourth project in Detroit.

"I can change the way people remember their neighborhoods," Statik said. "It only betters the neighborhood, and it helps people see your neighborhood for something better versus what they're told."

His newest piece is located on Korte Street between Manistique and Phillip streets.

"It depicts the idea of the human self of this woman, this that exists in real life, but she's heavily modified by technology and a higher spiritual self, which is like the vibrant colors, you know, and the struggle between the dual personalities within all of ourselves," Statik said.

Statik's mural is one of 12 on display in what the city named the "Path to Wellbeing" alley, expected to open on Saturday, July 5.

Longtime Detroit-area resident Debbie Weatherston from Grosse Point Farms finds the transformation inspiring.

"We've been here a very long time , enough to see the rise of the city, and it's such a creative spot. We're more familiar, maybe, with the musicians; we have musicians in our family, but to see the arts, the fine arts, now taking over street after street, it's pretty exciting," Weatherston said.

For more information about the nine art alleys, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.