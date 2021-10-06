Detroit woman beats death three times and writes movie to air on BET Her

(WXYZ) — Four years ago a Detroit native was given a three percent chance to wake up from the coma she had been in for 47 days.

But Dr. Missy Johnson defied the odds, lived through sepsis, 25 surgeries, and a coma - only to be hit by another medical scare.

Johnson was diagnosed with Stage 3c breast cancer. But even then, for her, giving up was not an option. Johnson decided to make the most of her situation by writing a short movie called The Party.

“The hardest part is, cancer runs in my family. And 9 people have died in my family,” says Johnson.

As Dr. Missy battled with cancer, her sister was also diagnosed with the same. It was in the middle of writing the movie that Johnson’s sister lost her battle with the disease.

For Dr. Missy, the biggest takeaway for viewers will be 'Never give up' and be a support system for someone, as you never know who is going through what in life.

As for who should watch The Party? Johnson says it's for everybody. The short film will help anyone going through a rough phase in their life.

The Waiting Room Series airs on BET Her, and The Party movie will make its television debut on October 9th at 10 pm EST.