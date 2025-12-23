Detroit's Darius Acuff Jr. hosts free basketball camp, inspiring next generation of players

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 19-year-old Detroit native is making waves in college basketball and inspiring the next generation of players in his hometown.

Darius Acuff Jr., a freshman point guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks, returned to Detroit Tuesday to host a free basketball camp for local kids at the ACC Youth Center on Seven Mile Road. The camp was sponsored by HAP CareSource and ProCamps.

Acuff is averaging nearly 19 points and more than six assists per game this season and is ranked as an ESPN top 15 prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft.

"This is a dream come true, always dreamed of having a camp in my hometown," Acuff said.

The young basketball star said the gym holds special meaning for him as the place where his journey began.

"My first shot, first layup, everything came in here, so it's great to see kids in here achieve their dreams like I once was when I was little," Acuff said.

Among the campers was 14-year-old Dakari Thurston, a freshman at Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac, who has big dreams of his own.

"Proud of what he doing, hopefully I can do the same thing," Thurston said. "Me seeing him do his thing for the city and put the city on, it motivate me to also put the city on."

Thurston said he ultimately wants to go down as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Derrick Wilson, who brought his children to the camp, said signing them up was a no-brainer when he learned about the event.

"Every city needs a legend, Darius is on his way to be a legend," Wilson said.

Wilson said his kids have NBA aspirations and believes Acuff serves as a perfect example of what's possible for Detroit youth.

"Especially when guys from the city do it, it's dope all these kids can look up to him, one day say I went to this camp when I was 7 or 8 years old," Wilson said. "Oh yeah, oh yeah, NBA, that's the goal."

