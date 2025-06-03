Detroit's Livernois-McNichols area becomes Michigan's newest Main Street, bringing resources and recognition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan has a new Main Street, and it's located in the heart of a historic west side Detroit neighborhood. The Livernois-West McNichols area has been officially designated as a Michigan Main Street, bringing new resources and recognition to this community with deep roots.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside city leaders, made the announcement outside local businesses that are part of the neighborhood's ongoing revitalization.

"Let this honor and celebration be a reminder, we are investing in each other. We are choosing hope over cynicism, and we are declaring loud and clear that our story is far from over. In fact, we're just about to get to the good part," Whitmer said.

By joining the Michigan Main Street program, the Live 6 Alliance will receive 5 years of hands-on expert support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This support will focus on revitalizing the strategic corridor in northwest Detroit.

The designation specifically covers McNichols from Livernois to Wyoming and Livernois from Curtis to the Lodge Freeway.

I caught up with the governor while she visited Mockery, a new space that opened in November, offering craft non-alcoholic cocktails.

"To be acknowledging a community that has come together and is building this kind of energy, and so for the MEDC to be a part of it and for the state of Michigan to play a role makes a difference," Whitmer said.

Karlyta Williams, who owns Mockery, was born and raised in Detroit and lives down the street from her business.

"I am in no way, shape, or form lacking in gratitude for the fact that there were businesses that were here, right? Holding this down before I stepped into this corridor, and then what it means that they held it down for someone like me to be able to come in and to have the governor recognize this corridor just means absolutely everything," Williams said.

Just across the street, a glimpse into the future is taking shape with the development of art apartments by Izegbe N'Namdi-Sawyer, a Live 6 board member and executive director of a contemporary art center with deep ties to the area.

"We're building art apartments, looking at some of the pieces, deconstructing them, creating art apartments. What an incredible improvement in the art scene right here in this area. Coming together as a community, each person bringing their own designated love," N'Namdi-Sawyer said.

The apartments will be called the Sawyer Art Apartments in honor of Detroit artist Hughie Lee-Sawyer.

The Live 6 Alliance, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has been working toward positive change in the area for years. The organization's founding chairperson is University of Detroit Mercy President Emeritus Dr. Antoine Garibaldi.

