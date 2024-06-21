Eight-year-old Southgate boy's lemonade stand to help dogs and cats in area shelters

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eight-year-old Henry Bryant has a heart of gold that melts for dogs and cats in need. And Saturday, June 22, the Southgate boy and his family are getting ready for another one of Henry's famous lemonade stands to help area animal shelters.

PREVIOUS STORY: Six-year-old boy's lemonade stand rakes in thousands of dollars in donations for local animal shelter

Six-year-old boy's lemonade stand rakes in thousands of dollars in donations for local animal shelter

"I want all dogs to have a home and to have a good life," Henry told 7 News Detroit Friday as he and his parents took a break from getting ready for what will be an extra special lemonade stand, featuring more than the standard icy cold lemonade and strawberry lemonade.

"We'll also have a new lemonade and it's going to be Pickles Punch," giggled Henry. "It's going to be green."

Pickles Punch is in honor of Henry's own dog named Pickles.

People from all over metro Detroit and the country rallied to help save Henry's best friend by donating to his care when the five-year-old dog suffered a medical emergency a couple months ago.

"If it wasn't for Henry, we never would have been able to get the care that Pickles needed," said Henry's mom, Shelley Lambert Bryant, who promises Pickles Punch won't taste like Pickles.

Money raised by Saturday's lemonade stand will go to the River Rouge Animal Shelter.

"I was shocked. I'm like, oh my God, I can't believe they're going to do it for us," said the animal shelter's director, Patricia Trevino.

This is the third summer of Henry's lemonade stands that have so far raised over $12,000 for a number of area animal shelters that often don't have the budget to cover costly treatment for heartworm that so many dogs test positive for upon intake.

Henry and his family have already donated money to the River Rouge Animal Shelter to cover the adoption fee for a special dog there named Diamond.

RELATED STORY: Boy receives Outstanding Citizenship Award, raised thousands for shelter pets

Boy receives Outstanding Citizenship Award, raised thousands for shelter pets

"She's cute and she really needs to go home," said Shelley. "She's been there for a long time."

Henry's parents are proud of the difference he's making in their community.

"It resonates in my heart because I get to see him doing something that he's so proud to do," said Henry's dad, Michael Bryant. "I also get to see people donating money to something that they trust and it works out and these dogs are saved."

Henry's lemonade stand will begin at 11 am Saturday, June 22 just outside 13671 Ward in Southgate. It's expected to run until 2 pm or when the icy cold lemonade and Pickles Punch runs out.

"We hope Henry runs out of lemonade tomorrow. We hope he's that busy," said Trevino.

If you're unable to make it to Henry's lemonade stand Saturday but would still like to make a donation, you can Venmo his mother at @Shelley-1029 or use CashApp $shelleybryant1029.

You can also drop donations off at the shelter located at 100 West Pleasant Street in River Rouge.

To find out more about adopting dogs like Diamond, Elvis, Chico, Franklin, and so many other animals in need of a loving home, visit the Facebook page for the Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter.

