Elmwood Blessing Box celebrates new indoor food pantry in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Garden City couple is expanding their efforts to prevent hunger in the community by moving their home-based food pantry to a larger indoor location in Westland.

Elizabeth and Vincent Freeman started the Elmwood Blessing Box in 2023 after noticing food insecurity in their neighborhood. What began as a small box in front of their home has now grown into a full-fledged pantry with a new location on Joy Road near Inkster Road in Westland.

"We saw our neighbors that were working-class families and they were still struggling to buy groceries. So we thought of this idea that we'd just put a little box out front, so they could come and get food as they needed it," Elizabeth Freeman said.

The couple quickly realized the need was much greater than they initially anticipated.

"We even moved to cabinets, refrigerators — that's how much of a demand is out there," Vincent Freeman said.

The Freemans held an open house Tuesday to showcase their new indoor location, which will allow them to serve more people with fresh food, non-perishables and resources such as hygiene items.

"It's just been a really big blessing," Elizabeth Freeman said.

The new space solves logistical challenges the couple faced when operating from their home.

"Before, we were stocking twice a day and we had our backstock in the living room — we didn't have a living room," Elizabeth Freeman said. "So now, anything we have available will be available to the community. They don't have to wait until we stock."

Watch our March 2025 report about the food pantry before the expansion below:

Woman's small effort to help neighbors explodes into 24/7 community food pantry

The building also includes a room for children and gives the organization an opportunity to staff volunteers.

"It gives us the opportunity to accept the help that the community wanted to give, that they weren't able to before," Elizabeth Freeman said.

Community support was evident during Tuesday's open house, with numerous donations coming in. Katie Eisiminger dropped off special movie night packages made by her daughter.

"She created these kits that include microwave popcorn, powered drink packets, a small treat, something to bridge the gap with cost expense," Eisiminger said.

Richard Stoddard, who has both received help from the Blessing Box and now gives back through his church, expressed excitement about the expansion.

"We've been following Liz and what she's been doing. So, it was really cool to hear. We were really excited for her, so it's nice. I like to see it," Stoddard said.

The Elmwood Blessing Box officially opens Wednesday and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located at 27543 Joy Road, Suite A.

Elizabeth Freeman says they will also offer a small overnight emergency box at the original location in Garden City.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

