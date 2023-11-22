Family of Shelby Township boy battling rare brain cancer receives home makeover

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beckett Fowler, 3, returned to his Shelby Township home in style. The little boy and his family were led by a police escort and welcomed by a host of supporters.

A big surprise awaited him inside his home.

"I’m a survivor," Beckett repeated after his mother.

His mother, Tammie, said Beckett was diagnosed with ATRT on March 22nd. It's a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer. He underwent surgery.

“They got it all out on April 6th. So, he has technically been cancer-free since then," she told 7 Action News.

Radiation followed and then five months of chemotherapy and scans.

Tammie said doctors cleared Beckett to go home from St. Jude Hospital in Tennessee, just yesterday.

"When we found out there was no evidence of disease..." she paused at a loss of words.

"A weight was lifted," Brett, Beckett's father finished.

While the family was away from home for the past several months, the non-profit organization Suite Dreams Project pulled together volunteers, from interior designers to contractors to give Beckett a bedroom makeover.

His room has a monster truck theme, from the toys to the bed and down to the finest details.

"It’s truly a labor of love," Sheri Daugherty, director of development for Suite Dreams Project said.

She said for 23 years the organization has owed its success to the volunteers. They help families going through a rough patch.

On this particular project, their work didn't stop at Beckett's bedroom.

“Every time we have a sick child whose room that we do, we know how much this affects all the other members of the family. It’s not just that sick child. It’s not just mom. It’s not just dad. It’s the siblings that are affected a lot too, and we love to go in and try to try something in their room also," Daugherty explained.

Suite Dreams Project made over and re-constructed virtually the entire home.

His brother, Aaron, said with a smile, "My room was awesome. In my opinion, it was the best room. But I’m not gonna start picking favorites."

Paisley, one of Beckett's sisters said of her room, "I love it.”

It's another reason the Fowler family has to be thankful as Thanksgiving approaches.

“God is so good. He’s blessed us," Tammie said.

His family said he will need to return to St. Jude’s every 3 months for scans.

For anyone interested in donating to Suite Dreams Project for future makeover projects for sick children, Daugherty provided the following QRCode: