Float designed by middle school student for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade revealed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some Detroit students were honored for their creativity, continuing 33 years of tradition during the unveiling of this year’s float for The Skillman Foundation.

This year's theme is "We are better together."

Ten-year-old Harmony Henry's drawing was chosen out of the hundreds of submissions to be the winner of this year's competition. She said that is the meaning behind her drawing.

“I was like, oh my gosh, woah. My mom was jumping up and down. She was like ‘you earned it, you earned it.’ But I was really excited and proud of me, myself and I.” Harmony said.

Angelique Power, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation, said it's not easy to choose a winner, but Harmony's drawing checked all their boxes.

“All the different types of people working together to make the world better, not people who were like each other, but specifically people who were different,” Powers said.

Hear more from Harmony Henry Angelique Power and in the video player below:

10-year-old Harmony Henry explains her design for America's Thanksgiving Parade float

Harmony told me she put a lot of thought and rough drafts into the project and wants everyone who looks at it to understand that we all have a part to play.

The hosts of the contest said they wanted to honor some of the other amazing artists by decorating the bottom of the float with their drawings as well.

“My inspiration is my mom being a law enforcement officer and my dad also being one and he’s also a firefighter,” sixth grader Kaiden Green said.

