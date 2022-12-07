Focus: HOPE needs 400 volunteers to help distribute food boxes this holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based non-profit is in need of volunteers to take part in its annual food delivery campaign for seniors living across metro Detroit.

In fact, for over 50 years, Focus: HOPE, a Detroit-based non-profit, has continued to play a key role in fighting food insecurity in Southeast Michigan.

"We serve 42,000 older adults in our limited-income food-for-seniors program. Across Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb, and Washtenaw," said Rachel Sherman, Manager - Volunteer and Community Outreach at Focus Hope.

Sherman says these boxes contain supplemental nonperishable food items carefully selected under the guidance of a nutritionist.

'Each one of these boxes is for one senior, so we send out 42,000 of these each month," said Sherman.

But this massive operation is only possible with the help of volunteers; something Focus: HOPE is always on the lookout for.

"So our deliveries is where we are suffering a bit; of the 42,000 older adults in our program, anywhere 1200 to 1400 of them are homebound at any given time, for that we rely on volunteers 100% for those deliveries," said Sherman.

And more volunteers are needed on December 17th when the organization rolls out its annual Holiday Food Delivery Program for 1400 randomly selected seniors to receive special boxes.

"Instead of our regular nonperishable Focus Hope box, they are getting fresh foods and vegetables, a frozen turkey, enough food items to make a lovely holiday meal for six people," said Sherman.

Rachel's journey with Focus: HOPE started as a volunteer when she was eight years old, and now as their full-time employee, she can say from experience how rewarding the process continues to be.

"People leave here after volunteering, and they want to know how they can do it again, and so, I think that the energy of the space, of the organization, of the staff, the existing volunteers is so infectious and produces a feeling that you can't get any other way," said Sherman.

To participate in the Senior Holiday Delivery Program and Focus: HOPE’s year-round initiatives, head to focushope.edu and sign up to become a volunteer. You can also email them at volunteer@focushope.edu