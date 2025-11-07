High school football player survives life-threatening kidney injury thanks to opposing team's trainer

CARLETON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old Carleton high school football player is recovering from a rare, life-threatening kidney injury after a tackle during a game last month, and it was the opposing team's athletic trainer who likely saved his life.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Teen recovering from near-death experience on the football field

The injury occurred when Brayden McClish, a running back for Airport High School's JV football team, came down on the ball, and another player landed on top of him, causing internal bleeding during a game on October 23.

"I just remember I was hyped going into the game…and I remember I was running the ball over and over and over. I had so much adrenaline," McClish said. "I just remember seeing him grab my jersey, seeing the ground, and me not getting back up."

WXYZ-TV

Landon Lalonde, Avondale High School's athletic trainer, quickly recognized the severity of McClish's condition and took immediate action.

"So he kind of had two people's weight come down on top of the ball, and he was having pain in his abdomen and ribs on the left side," Lalonde said.

WXYZ-TV

Lalonde evaluated McClish and immediately identified signs of internal bleeding, rushing him to get medical attention.

"We got Brayden onto the cart, took him around to the visitor's side, and told his mom, 'He has to go to the hospital right now, it cannot wait,'" Lalonde said.

The quick response proved crucial. Medical professionals told McClish that arriving 20 minutes later could have been fatal.

According to his kidney doctor, the injury is extremely rare. Out of thousands of children across the county, doctors typically see only about five similar cases per year.

"It was probably the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole entire life. Thinking that your child could possibly not be here," said Ashley McClish, Brayden's mother.

WXYZ-TV

Currently, one of McClish's kidneys is functioning normally while the other is operating at 25% capacity. His parents say the community's support has been overwhelming during this difficult time.

"We would be able to get through it without them. The phone calls, the texts, the messages, the all of it, the visits. They've just been so supportive. I mean, people that we aren't even close to, reaching out to say, 'If you need anything, we're here.' It's just very touching," said Jeff McClish, Brayden's father.

Despite the severity of his injury, the young athlete remains determined to return to the sport he loves.

"Oh yes, I see myself playing again. Give me that year to recover, and I'll be back on that field," McClish said.

Football continues to provide comfort during his recovery.

"And I've been falling asleep with my football...It's like my little teddy bear. It's my little teddy bear, I just hold it," McClish said.

After two weeks in the hospital, McClish is expected to return home this weekend. His parents say a full recovery could take up to a year, but they're grateful he's healing and heading home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.