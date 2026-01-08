HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Holly man is being honored for his heroic actions after rescuing a snowmobiler who fell through ice on Bush Lake Sunday.



Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Holly man receives life-saving award for rescuing snowmobiler from icy lake

Wade Wines received a life-saving award Thursday from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard for pulling 36-year-old Adam Brewer from the frigid water after Brewer's snowmobile broke through the ice during safety laps.

"There was a good probability had that individual been left in the water for any period of time, hypothermia would've set in, and we could've lost somebody," Bouchard said.

Wines witnessed the terrifying moment just after Brewer's snowmobile crashed through the ice.

"I looked up and heard the snowmobile rev. When I looked, he was sort of straight up in the air going down," Wines said.

Wines said that when his instincts immediately kicked in.

"I heard him yell help, and I just seemed to kind of kick into action. I surprised myself, to be honest with you," Wines said. "The ice was cracking and things, and so afterwards it was pretty emotional, thinking I put myself in danger going out there."

Wines credited proper safety equipment for making the rescue successful.

"I was able to sprawl out and get those ice spikes in his hand so he could at least hang on to the ice, and my neighbor Jim came out and threw a rope to me, and I was able to get around him," Wines said.

The rescue comes as the Oakland County Sheriff's Office has responded to six ice-related incidents in just seven days, prompting warnings for people to stay off the ice.

"It may be safe right there, but not there. So you don't know the thermals, you don't know the springs, you don't know the conditions," Bouchard said.

For those who choose to venture onto ice, Bouchard recommends taking proper safety precautions, including carrying appropriate tools.

"For example, a pickaxe or something that they can pull themselves out of the water. Have the appropriate gear on. Have people know where you are and when you're expected to be home," Bouchard said.

Despite the dangerous situation, Wines is grateful for the positive outcome.

"I'm just glad it had a good conclusion," Wines said.

