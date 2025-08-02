'In awe': Woman praises Wyandotte officer for mowing her lawn, showing kindness

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he saw an elderly resident struggling to mow her lawn, returning after his shift to completely transform her yard.

Officer Jonathan Cox was on patrol when he spotted Dory Oliver attempting to push a lawn mower with one hand while balancing on her walker with the other.

"She looked like she needed help that day and when I stopped to ask her, she allowed me to help her," Cox said.

Oliver, who has mobility issues, explained that yard work has become extremely difficult for her.

"You know, when you've worked all your life and suddenly you can't, it's not a good feeling," Oliver said.

The Wyandotte resident shared that she had reached out to several companies for assistance, but no one followed through.

"Three different times somebody said, 'yeah, I'll be there,' and no one ever came," Oliver said.

When Cox saw her struggling, he immediately told her to stop and offered his help. After completing his 12-hour shift, he returned to Oliver's home and spent two days cutting the grass, clearing gutters and improving her yard.

"It was overgrown. Unfortunately, there was a storm that took a bunch of branches down and it needed to be cleaned up," Cox said.

Oliver was so moved by the officer's kindness that she called the Wyandotte Police Department to express her gratitude.

"I'm just still in awe of what he did for me. He doesn't even know me. He just took care of what was impossible for me because I can't walk without the walker. I just have to commend him, and I just thank him so much," Oliver said in her voicemail to the police chief.

Cox, who has served the department for eight years, remains humble about his actions, seeing it as part of his commitment to the community.

"I'm very blessed in the position where I'm at, whether it's personally or professionally to help others," Cox said.

For Oliver, the officer's kindness has created a lasting bond.

"I have no words. I didn't know this man at the time and now, he's my adopted grandson," Oliver said.

Cox plans to continue helping Oliver with her yard maintenance and remains dedicated to both protecting and supporting his community.

