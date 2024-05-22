'It takes everyone': Community groups help Detroit twins prepare for prom

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — We’ve all heard the saying “It takes a village to raise a child.” That saying rings true for two Detroit teens who got the community’s help to go to prom.

“It’s a night to remember because it really is,” student Armonte Givens said.

Givens and his twin sister Alexis are seniors at Detroit’s East English Village Preparatory Academy. Their prom is on Friday.

“I’ve always wanted this when I was kid. I use to see my cousins waking up and going to different places for prom and I was like I can’t wait until I get into his spot or his position,” Armonte Givens said.

Due to a troubled family situation, the twins needed some help getting ready for prom.

Alexis Givens needed a dress. She was able to get one thanks to the Eastern Star of Michigan Chapter 412.

“It takes the parents, it takes churches, it takes everyone to make sure students have what they need,” said Charneise Newton-White with the Eastern Star of Michigan.

But with less than two days from prom, Armonte Givens still needed a suit. That’s when the men from the fraternity Omega Psi Phi - Nu Omega Chapter stepped in.

“To be able to do something for a young Black male is important to us,” Omega Psi Phi member David Rudolph said.

Tudolph and his fraternity brothers raised hundreds of dollars within 24 hours and took Armonte Givens to the Suit Depot in Southfield.

They searched for a suit fit for a prince.

“So when I was a kid, I use to call myself a prince and I use to watch a lot of movies with princes and I was like I want to be just like them, you know, royalty,” Armonte Givens said.

After looking at a few suits, Armonte Givens found one fit for a prince. He says he’s so grateful for all the people who helped to him and his sister.

“Thank y’all. I wouldn’t be here without y’all. I appreciate y’all,” he said.

After high school, Armonte Givens wants to go trade school and possibly pursue a career in music.

