Jackets for Jobs partners with Comerica Bank to provide prom dresses for young girls

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Prom is one of the most anticipated milestones in a young girl's life but for many, the cost can be overwhelming. That’s where Jackets for Jobs, a nonprofit dedicated to providing professional attire for job-seeking adults, is stepping in, thanks to a generous partnership with Comerica Bank.

Each year, the initiative grows bigger, offering more than just dresses. The organization provides everything a girl needs for prom night, from dresses to shoes, purses, jewelry and even makeup.

Alison Vaughn, president of Jackets for Jobs, said the goal is to make every young girl feel special.

“We want girls to feel like Cinderella,” Vaughn said. “They walk out feeling beautiful.”

For many young girls, the prom experience is about more than just the outfit — it’s about creating lasting memories with the important women in their lives.

For Deonna, a young girl who participated in the program, trying on her dress was an unforgettable moment.

“That dress kind of made me want to wear a dress because I’m really not the dressy type, but I felt cute in that dress,” Deonna said.

For Madison, it was a chance to experience something new.

“I just feel like it’s different because I’ve never done it before,” she said.

The initiative started small but has expanded significantly over the years. Last year, the organization offered 2,200 dresses. This year, they have 5,000 dresses ready to make young girls feel like royalty on their special night.

As Deonna reflected on her transformation, she couldn’t help but smile.

“I was just surprised how it fit my skin tone and everything. Then they started putting diamonds on me and the crown, and I just felt so happy,” she said.

The impact goes beyond the clothing. The change in the girls’ posture, smiles and confidence is what makes this event truly meaningful.

“By the time they leave, their posture is different, their smile is different. And that’s what it’s all about: making girls feel good,” Vaughn said.

If you’d like to learn more about the prom dresses available through Jackets for Jobs and Comerica Bank, click visit their website.

