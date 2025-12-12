Kronk Gym returns to Detroit with new facility, honoring legendary boxing heritage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Kronk Gym has officially reopened in Detroit with a new 3,500-square-foot facility at the historic Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center. The legendary boxing institution, which has produced dozens of world champions, is ready to usher in a new era while paying tribute to its unparalleled past.

"It's just been absolutely incredible," said Paul Bhatti, Kronk Gym CEO. "We've been through an awful lot to get to this point."

The gym's new leadership team consists of CEO Paul Bhatti, a former IT executive, and COO John Lepak, who once trained under the legendary Emmanuel Steward. Together, they acquired the trademarks for the Kronk brand and have worked to resurrect the storied franchise.

"Kronk is back home in Detroit, where it belongs," Lepak said.

Lepak, who had one professional fight under Steward's guidance, brings firsthand experience from the original Kronk era.

"I had one pro fight, which I won, so Emmanuel always teased me I retired undefeated," Lepak said.

The new facility opened last week after years of planning and development. Bhatti explained the journey to establish the gym's new home.

"We started first off by getting the website resurrected, then worked with multiple areas to find a gym and we finally fell across this iconic Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center," Bhatti said.

The walls of the new facility showcase the gym's legendary history, featuring photos of world champions trained by Emmanuel Steward, including Vladimir Klitschko, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

Among the current fighters training at Kronk is 19-year-old William Myhre, who began boxing at age 8 when his father was incarcerated. Myhre is preparing for his first professional bout in February.

"Ultimate goal is to be a world champion," Myhre said.

Lepak praised the young fighter's potential despite his friendly demeanor.

"Don't let that million-dollar smile fool you. He's a killer when he gets into the ring," Lepak said.

While honoring its championship legacy, the new Kronk Gym aims to serve the broader community. The facility offers memberships for fitness, boxing or both, welcoming anyone interested in training.

"There will never be another original Kronk gym, there will never be another Emmanuel Steward, but we can follow the blueprint he left us," Lepak said.

The leadership emphasizes that Kronk's mission extends beyond producing world champions. They want to create a support system for young people in the community.

"Not all these kids are gonna grow to become amateur champions or world champions. We want to make sure the kids have a support system, where if they don't decide to continue a path in boxing, they have opportunities to go to trade schools, be mentored, have the right guidance outside the ring," Lepak said.

