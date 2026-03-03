Lake Orion's Illuminators are brightening their downtown one volunteer effort at a time

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of volunteers in Lake Orion is making their mark on the downtown area — one flower planted, one piece of trash picked up, and one smile at a time. They call themselves the Illuminators, and they are hard to miss.

The roughly 100 volunteers are identifiable by their signature bright yellow hats and matching sparkly shirts — an outfit designed not as a billboard, but as a conversation starter.

Alaina Campbell, the founder of the Illuminators and chair of the Downtown Development Authority's Organizational Committee, said the group grew out of a simple idea: that a community's downtown deserves cheerleaders.

"A group of individuals that just care," Campbell said.

Campbell has spent 30 years in the Lake Orion community and owns a downtown business, Cookies and Cream. She said the group's name reflects its purpose.

"Illuminate… shine a light on… what is going on in your downtown community," Campbell said.

For Campbell, being an Illuminator is about more than organized events — it is a mindset.

"When you see something that needs to be done in your community, you step up and you do it. When there's trash on the ground, you pick it up and put it in the trash receptacle. You take pride in where you live," Campbell said.

Volunteer Debra Novara has lived in the Lake Orion community for about a year and said joining the Illuminators was an easy decision.

"And I thought, why not. Let's do something for the community," Novara said.

Novara said the group's work is open to anyone willing to pitch in.

"We clean up downtown, we plant flowers. It's anyone who wants to help out in the community," Novara said.

She said the eye-catching uniforms serve a purpose beyond visibility.

"It's not supposed to be a billboard. It promotes conversation," Novara said.

The Illuminators have been active in Lake Orion for about a year. Volunteers who join receive the signature outfit along with perks like free parking and food when helping out at community events. The concept grew out of the city's Chamber of Commerce, which had been spotlighting new businesses coming to town. From there, organizers expanded the idea to promote positivity throughout the community.

"And that's how the idea for the Illuminators came about," Campbell said.

Novara said the impact of the group goes beyond the tasks they complete.

"The more we can come together and get things done, the brighter the downtown looks," Novara said.

Anyone interested in becoming an Illuminator can get in touch with the DDA for more information.

