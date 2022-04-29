Watch
Local footwear company shows generosity to young adults in Detroit special education program

Negash, a local footwear and apparel company, is all about giving back to the community, according to Negash spokesperson Zeek Williams.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Apr 29, 2022
"We are in the business of making sure that people of our community are taken care of," said Williams.

And the donations Negash has been making are doing so much more than bringing smiles to others.

Negash has donated 400 beautifully designed shoes to students at the Charles R. Drew Transition Center in Detroit. And it wasn't the first time they've made such a generous donation.

Kayla Johnson, a student, said she was shocked by the gift, "I didn't know they were going to do this."

The Charles R. Drew Transition Center is a Detroit Public School where they meet the needs of young adults, 18 to 26, to help them achieve employment and daily life skills.

Click on the video to hear from Williams and a few of the students who received some pretty special footwear.

