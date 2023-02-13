Local nonprofit helping pregnant teens and young moms across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A Detroit-based non-profit is working tirelessly to provide aid and resources for young moms.

A Girl Like Me Inc. provides free essential supplies to moms between the ages of 11 to 25.

Tyra Moore, 31, is the founder of the organization. She created it back in 2019 to help young mothers.

"I talk to them, I provide them resources, I help them stay in school, anything they need I provide it to them," said Moore.

Since the pandemic, A Girl Like Me has helped around 1,300 young moms. Tyra tells me she can understand because, at the age of 14, Tyra gave birth to her first child.

"I was really isolated from the world, from school, from everyone, it was like I was contagious. I committed almost committed suicide one time and my daughter she actually saved my life, because I had the plan to what I was going to do but I was worried about how long will take to come and rescue her so she really saved my life and made me go forward and start this organization," said Moore.

Yeili Zelaya-Meza receives assistance from A Girl Like Me. The 24-year-old was only 16 when she gave birth to twins.

"Being a young mom of 4 plus kids, most people are like this what your wanted, this is what you got yourself into, and sometimes when you ask for help, you just want a hug or talk to someone," said Zelaya-Meza.

Yeilli was in an abusive relationship. If it wasn’t for Tyra, Yeili would still be in a dark place.

"Me having my eyes like bruised and bleeding was a normal thing. He didn’t let me out, so I wasn’t worried about him seeing me, my family wasn’t coming to see me, you know visit me. But if I didn’t have someone Tyra to tell me, no you deserve better, like you are beautiful, you will accomplish everything," said Zelaya-Meza.

Now, Yeili finally sees stability. In fact, she is expecting her fifth child this month with her fiancé. And Tyra is helping them every step of the way.

Meanwhile, Tyra now has one stepchild and three biological kids. Tyra will also graduate as a surgical tech this May.

A Girl Like Me Inc, is always in need of donations and volunteers. They are also looking for a 15-seater van to transport all the items to pregnant teens and young moms. Visit https://agirllikemeinc.org/ for more info.

