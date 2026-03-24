ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers have not received a paycheck since the U.S. Department of Homeland Security partially shut down on Feb. 14.

The lapse in funding is causing mass call-offs, which has led to long lines, delays and cancellations at some airports across the U.S., as well as financial hardships for the unpaid workers.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Local nonprofit helps unpaid TSA workers struggling during partial government shutdown

Many TSA agents are still showing up to work every day, screening travelers and keeping flights moving. But behind the scenes, a local nonprofit says some are struggling to get by at home.

What troubles Air Force veteran Ann Walsh most is the unpaid TSA workers.

"Can you imagine waking up in the morning and going, when do you think we’re gonna get a check," Walsh said.

Walsh, the founder of the nonprofit Downriver for Veterans, says her phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from TSA workers missing paychecks and asking for help after they made a post on their Facebook page.

"If we don’t help each other, nobody is going to do anything," Walsh said.



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Downriver for Veterans is stepping in to do what they can in addition to the work they already do to support veterans.

"I thought what if it was us. What if it was veterans in that position and we weren’t getting paid. We would be so thankful if somebody would step up and say you guys aren’t eating, you can’t pay your rent, we still got money, let us take care of you," Walsh said.

Walsh says they're giving out meat this Thursday at their building in Wyandotte, milk and eggs next week and an Easter Basket giveaway April 12 for veterans and TSA employees where they will also distribute toiletries.

"We’re giving them milk and eggs and pork and chicken and hamburger, non-perishable food, toiletries, Easter baskets and now we’re working on the giftcards," Walsh said.

Federal guidelines limit the organization to providing no direct cash or gifts, and a small gift card limit of $20 or less. Walsh knows it is not nearly enough as workers are used to.

"Twenty bucks is 20 bucks, so I just want to thank everybody for helping us make a difference," Walsh said.

It is unclear how long this partial shutdown will last. As it continues and families are left trying to figure out how to make ends meet, Downriver for Veterans is asking anyone who can to help, so that they can continue to offer aid.

Let’s take care of them now and see what happens. Maybe somebody will decide to start paying them, who knows," Walsh said.

More information about Downriver for Veterans can be found on the organization's website and Facebook page.

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