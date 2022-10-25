Longtime Detroiter celebrates 100th birthday, still serving the community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — They say you’re only as old as you feel. Ruby Cole, a longtime Detroiter, turned 100 years old on Monday.

“I feel great. I feel like, 9 (years old)," Cole told 7 Action News.

For her, age ain’t nothin’ but a number.

“I feel like I could crawl up a tree," she said with a smile.

Youthful in spirit, Cole has memories from times past that many will only read about. She’s lived through the Great Depression, a World War and during the dawn of the Civil Rights Movement. She said she recalls the Detroit Lions' last Superbowl win in 1957.

“I love my sports — football, baseball, basketball," she said. “Win or lose, we have to support ‘em.”

She's called the Motor City home since 1945. That's when she moved to Detroit from the South. She attended Detroit’s Lewis College of Business.

Also, Cole became a nurse at age 21 and served in that profession until retiring at 85 years old.

When asked what her secret to longevity is, she replied, "Well, the first secret you have is put the Lord first. He saved you, and you have to follow His directions.”

She said He directed her to help others who couldn’t help themselves.

“The next thing is to be of service to people, to be kind and happy, to eat well, take your exercise, drink water," Cole advised.

Her passion for service connects to her passion for healthy living. At 100 years old, Cole is still active in her community and serves on the board of directors for Total Health Care.

“We help all kinds of people, services for communities, to help them sponsor things for the kids, especially for the young kids that’s growing up," she explained.

Her service has also included the NAACP, the YMCA, and J.U.G.S. or Justice, Unity, Generosity & Service.

But of all the things she’s seen and done, Cole said her family, friends and church family from Plymouth United Methodist Church hold a special place in heart.

They celebrated the matriach’s birthday milestone Friday night at the Detroit Golf Club and expressed to Cole her impact on their lives.

Danielle Luckett, her great niece, said, "She's changed our lives, and the definition of legacy is you. You have set me up for success because you have sacrificed."

Her nephew, David Luckett, told the crowd, "And she's, I think, a great example of being kind."

As many expressed throughout that night, Cole's century’s worth of wisdom has helped push others toward greatness.

“Instead of being frowned up, smile. It makes you feel good. Try to look good and feel good, and make others feel good. That’s one of the things that you want to do," she advised.