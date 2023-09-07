Macomb County couple build miniature food pantry for people in need

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ron and Martha Powers have made it their mission to give back to their community. They often volunteer with non-profit organizations around Macomb County.

“The foundation of our life has been Christ-based,” said Martha. “It is a humble opportunity for us to use the gifts and talents that he’s blessed us with to make a difference wherever he calls us and sends us to go”’

Recently, the Powers wanted to do something more to help those in need. They started building a miniature food pantry for the community.

“I have about 60 hours into it, most of the material was donated by Home Depot,” said Ron.

Ron still has some finishing touches to do on the pantry. Once it’s done it’ll sit outside the Utica United Methodist Church in Sterling Heights.

The concept of it is similar to a little library.

“The signage on it is take what you need. Leave what you can,” Martha added.

The Powers have attended the church for six years. Reverend Don Gotham is the pastor of Utica United Methodist Church.

Reverend Gotham says the church has helped feed the hungry through a program through the Macomb County Food Bank.

“We go through two tons of food within a month,” said Gotham. “This would be something different and would allow people to just come when it’s convenient for them as opposed to making an appointment.”

The public will be able to access the pantry starting September 13th.

For more information, visit uticaumc.org.

