Meadow Brook Hall displays unique gingerbread house during holiday tours

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Meadow Brook Hall is displaying a unique and detailed gingerbread house that is a replica of the historic mansion.

“I know they said this place is bigger than the White House, so it’s just really interesting to see like from a candy point of view how huge it actually is,” said Jordan Cleland.

The gingerbread house caught the attention of many people who visited Meadow Brook Hall on Wednesday including Cleland. It was Cleland and her family’s first time visiting the historic mansion that sits on Oakland University’s campus.

“Every time you look somewhere else you just find something new,” said Cleland. “I love all the molding, the craftsmanship that obviously went into this place is insane.”

During the holidays, Meadow Brook Hall is transformed into a winter wonderland. People are able to book holiday tours to see all the festive attractions the mansion has to offer including the intricate gingerbread house.

The catering team who made the gingerbread house used 30 types of candy and a dozen full-sheet pans of gingerbread.

Shannon O’Berski, an executive at Meadow Brook, says it took a lot of planning to create the confectionery display which is the first of its kind.

“So they had images, drone images to be able to draw the layout,” said O’Berski. “Then they hand drew it and then created the gingerbread slabs and went from there.”

O’Breski says the gingerbread house symbolizes what meadow brook means to people during the holiday season.“This has definitely become a tradition for many, many families… we get families coming back every year, it’s a way to kick off the holidays,” O’Berski added.

As for Jordan Cleland, she says seeing Meadow Brook and the gingerbread house got her in the holiday spirit.

“I can imagine if I were to live here during this time sitting by the fireplace reading a book with my family, opening Christmas presents up,” said Cleland.

The holiday tours at Meadow Brook Hall will be going on until December 23rd.