Mercy High students appearing on Good Morning America next week, set to perform Frozen in March

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, a group of theater students from Mercy High School in Farmington Hills are headed to New York City to sing on Good Morning America.

After that, in March 2024, the students will produce and perform the musical for the hit Disney movie "Frozen". They were selected to do so after steep competition.

Bryce Costa was selected to play Elsa in the upcoming March production.

“When my parents first heard of it, my mother cried," Costa recalled.

From center stage to the control booth, big things are happening in the performing arts department at Mercy.

Mercy High School won a competition called "The United States of Frozen.” Disney granted one school in each state permission to produce and perform “Frozen” as the full Broadway musical.

In March, they will perform the musical in Mercy's 1,200-seat auditorium.

Hannah Kennedy, a senior, manages about 100 students as the stage director. She makes sure the lights, sounds, sets, and projections run smoothly.

“I think Frozen is also a really good show for Mercy because it shows the sisterhood, and we’re incorporating our Mercy values into the show," she explained.

Senior Kierah Streather, who's set to play Anna said, "It takes a lot of in-school but also at-home preparation."

Shelley Bajorek, the chair of the Performing Arts Department, said there’s a place for everyone in the performing arts whether that's center stage to behind the scenes.

“The fact that students can have leadership roles in high school and take ownership of such a huge production, it’s just amazing for them, for their high school experience. Gives them confidence. So, it’s just a great great thing for these kids," she said.

Administrators said tickets go on sale in February, and the play runs on the weekends of March 15th and March 22nd.