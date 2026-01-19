Metro Detroit schools unite for MLK Day service making blankets for children in hospitals

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three Metro Detroit school districts came together Monday for an MLK Day of Service at Clawson High School, bringing hundreds of volunteers together to make blankets for children in need despite snowy conditions.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

3 school districts make 150 blankets for kids on snowy MLK Day of Service

Royal Oak, Clawson, and Berkley school districts organized the joint event, where approximately 200 volunteers created 150 blankets that will be donated to nearby children's hospitals to help keep young patients warm.

RELATED: MLK's Selma planning headquarters relocated to Henry Ford Museum after $15 million move

MLK's Selma planning headquarters relocated to Henry Ford Museum after $15 million move

"Amazing turnout, I'm so proud of not only our staff for being here, but have so many community members who simply got their little ones out of bed today, and got here to simply serve others," said Billy Shellenbarger, Clawson Public Schools superintendent.

WXYZ-TV

Eleven-year-old Alexis Zubarev from Royal Oak Middle School has participated in the event for three consecutive years and has become skilled at quilting.

"Yeah cause we did it last year and the year before that," Zubarev said about her continued participation in the service project.

WXYZ-TV

The blankets will go "to people who need it," she added.

Berkley School District Superintendent Scott Francis, who serves on the MLK Day committee, said the collaboration between districts is special.

"No, it doesn't happen too often, but this is special," Francis said. The districts spent "several months with Royal Oak and Clawson, and really our teams come together and think about what community partners we have out there, we can support."

WXYZ-TV

The event began outdoors with a freedom walk, despite harsh winter weather conditions.

"The wind was there, but the snow held off for us," said Ashley Phillips, DEI coordinator for Royal Oak Schools.

WXYZ

Phillips said participants braved the brutal conditions to honor MLK's legacy and vision.

"We always think about Dr. King's legacy and what he stood for, he stood for unity, so coming together and making sure we are working together and giving back to the people around us who may be in need as well," Phillips said.

Beyond blanket-making, volunteers also donated items, including toilet paper, non-perishable food, and toys, to local homeless shelters and nonprofits.

"What an honor for us to be able to host it, honor for us to do these great works of service, in Dr. King's name," Shellenbarger said.

—————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

